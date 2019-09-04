CLOSE
Ezekiel Elliot Lands 6 Year/$90 Million Deal With Dallas Cowboys

According to multiple reports, the long standoff between Zeke Elliot and the Dallas Cowboys has finally come to an end. With only a few days before most teams kick off their inaugural game of the 2019 season, it looks like this got down right on time.

Sources say that more that $45 million of the new contract for the running back from Ohio State is guaranteed.

Since being drafted number 4 overall by the Cowboys in 2016, Zeke has been one of the best running backs in football. However, he’s also had several brushes with the law, which is why many speculate that it took this long for a deal to get done.

For more specifics on the contract, check out this post on ESPN.

