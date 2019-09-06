CLOSE
Congratulations! ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Star Melody Holt Announces Pregnancy

2019 Trumpet Awards

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

One of the stars of OWN’s “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” is expecting a baby. Melody Holt, the “glue” of the group and wife to Martell Holt is announcing her pregnancy.

In the gorgeous photo, Melody cradles her burgeoning bump and looks ethereal in white.

Melody also shared a gorgeous behind the scenes look at her maternity shoot.

Melody’s big baby news was hinted in the “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” trailer. The trailer also showed her mulling over divorcing her previously unfaithful husband Martell who she has doubts about again.

SEE ALSO: Pregnant City Girls Rapper Yung Miami’s Car Shot Up On Her Way From The Studio

Martell, however, is seemingly trying to divert attention away from his admitted infidelity by accusing Marsau Scott of cheating on his wife Latisha. There’s a nasty rumor swirling that Marsau has 20 girlfriends.

Watch the trailer below:

 

