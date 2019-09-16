CLOSE
Russell Simmons Banned From Yoga Studio After Sex Assault Allegations

Uncle Rush is still catching the #MeToo side eye.

Russell Simmons attends the Power Final Season Premiere held...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Russell Simmons is increasingly becoming persona non grata, in certain circles. Uncle Rush has reportedly been banned from a yoga studio after numerous women have accused the Hip-Hop pioneer of sexual assault.

An NYC yoga studio e-mailed Simmons to let him know not to bother coming through, ever.

Reports Page Six:

On Thursday, Modo Yoga NYC emailed Russell Simmons and asked him to steer clear of its West Village fitness studio.

The former music and fashion mogul, who relocated to Bali in February 2018 as allegations of sexual misconduct piled up, had attended classes at Modo while he was in Manhattan the past few weeks.

“The management invited me, and then said that my presence had ‘triggered some members,’ ” Simmons told The Post from Bali.

The owners of Modo Yoga responded: “We do not pass judgment, gossip or comment on any of our students . . . However, when we receive complaints from students who are uncomfortable because of another student’s alleged conduct outside of Modo, we are put in a difficult position.”

In the last couple of years at least a dozen women have come forward to accuse Simmons of sexual assault including rape. Simmons vehemently denies all the accusations.

Nevertheless, he stepped away from his various companies and had been kicking it in Indonesia. However, he’s been spotted in NYC this summer.

Russell Simmons Banned From Yoga Studio After Sex Assault Allegations was originally published on hiphopwired.com

