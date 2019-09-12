Ratings Are in for Kelly Clarkson & Tamron Hall Show Debuts!

Continue reading Stork Alert! Tamron Hall Is Pregnant At 48

[caption id="attachment_3017285" align="alignleft" width="868"] Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty[/caption] Guess who has a bun in the oven? None other than our favorite journalist Tamron Hall! On Monday morning, the talk show host debuted her beautiful baby bump on social media. “When one song captures the personal news I want to share with you (yes, you)!” the 48-year-old captioned the video. In the cute clip, the mom-to-be bopped to “Baby Shark” covering her bump to then reveal her good news! https://twitter.com/tamronhall/status/1102615224224501760 This is Tamron’s first baby. In addition, she shared that she is 32 weeks along and is married! (Who knew!) “I’ve wanted to share this news for many months and now finally my doctor has said I am in a safe place, at 32 weeks, to share my joy with y’all. So, it’s clear a daytime talk show isn’t the only thing I’ve been trying to produce! There have been many tears, but today I embrace the smiles,” she wrote on Instagram. Adding, “My husband Steven and I are beyond excited! We’re in constant prayer, so if you pray, add us to your list; if you meditate, send calmness our way; and if you believe in luck, we’ll happily take that too. More to share in a few weeks when the baby arrives! Next chapter! Blessed and Grateful.” https://www.instagram.com/p/BumBs2_Fj28/ It’s clear that 2019 is going to be an amazing year for the Texas native. Earlier this morning, she announced that after leaving NBC after 10 years in 2017, her anticipated syndicated talk show will debut on ABC this fall. “When one door closes…another one opens! @Disney just announced that ‘Tamron Hall’ will premiere in national syndication on 9-9-19!” she wrote early Monday morning. “Also proud to share that I will serve as Executive Producer, alongside legendary producer Bill Geddie!” https://twitter.com/tamronhall/status/1102569490716520448 Talk about winning! Of course, her fans couldn’t be more happy for her! Congrats Tamron!