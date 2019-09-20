CLOSE
Register for “Cocktails and Conversations” with Nicole Bus

Stone Soul: Nicole Bus

Source: courtesy of Roc Nation / courtesy of Nicole Bus

How would you like to win a pair of passes to join us for an evening of “Cocktails and Conversations” with R&B star, Nicole Bus on Tuesday, September 24 at a private location? Her song “You” was an absolute hit…now is your chance to experience an intimate moment with her where you can ask her what’s next in her career! You won’t want to miss the chance to be this close to an upcoming sensation! Register below right now for your chance to win! Brought to you by Atlanta’s #1 Hip Hop Station, HOT 107.9!!

