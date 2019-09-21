CLOSE
Kevin Hart’s Trainer & Driver From Car Accident Lawyer Up

Hart is also prepared to counter what appears to be a pair of impending lawsuits after his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda wreck.

Kevin Hart, who is still in recovery after the accident that left him and his driver seriously injured, is now having to contend with the legal ramifications of the wreck. According to sources, it appears that the driver and Hart’s trainer are gearing up to sue the actor and comedian for not properly outfitting the 1970 Plymouth Barracuda with safety features.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us, the driver, who sustained serious back and chest injuries has an attorney, as does the passenger in the backseat, who sustained only minor injuries. Kevin has a lawyer as well.

We’re told Kevin is in the crosshairs of the other 2 people in the 1970 Plymouth Barracuda because the car did not have safety harnesses or airbags. The argument is … Kevin should have worried less about keeping the car authentic and more about safety — and not doing so constitutes negligence.

The driver could also be on the hook for Kevin and the backseat passenger, but it’s a little premature since the CHP is still investigating the cause of the crash.

The big issue … we’re told the company that customized the car could be looking at a lawsuit. The argument goes like this … the company is the expert and even if Kevin wanted a custom job without safety harnesses, the company should have refused the job because it wasn’t safe … especially with a powerful, 720 horsepower engine.

Interesting. Thus far, Hart hasn’t made a public mention about the accident or the potential legal moves.

