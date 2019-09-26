Not sure why some men still feel like loving your woman, being faithful and respectful to her is “being corny”.

Cassie dated Diddy for ten years! A whole decade spent with the man she loves, but it seems that as soon as she called it quits with him, she found love, marriage and even got pregnant with new beau Alex Fine.

Damn – Cassie got married. She really was like – let me make the life I want. RESPECT https://t.co/VCGChrdCBR — Carlatte (@carlettaisgreat) September 26, 2019

Obviously, the Internet wasted no time getting those “poor Diddy” jokes off.

Cassie got married..diddy drops a ciroc video with her in it lol — 🌟JEM (@Maxine_Million) September 26, 2019

Unsurprisingly, Cassie’s situation resonates with a lot of us young women who’ve been in unhealthy situations with men, all for the sake of love.

Cassie left diddy,found her true love got pregnant, engaged , & now is married in less then a year 😩 & here I am tripping off this thug 😂 — TheRealsue✨ (@Suzzyiana_) September 26, 2019

But at some point, you gotta do something different, right? As the great Albert Einstein once said, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.”

Hit the flip to check out these ladies who made some changes to their dating habits and got different results.

Congrats, Cassie: 8 Famous Women Who Found Love After F***boys was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

kiyonnathewriter Posted 5 hours ago

