CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Congrats, Cassie: 8 Famous Women Who Found Love After F***boys

diddy and cassie

Source: Thaddeus McAdams

Not sure why some men still feel like loving your woman, being faithful and respectful to her is “being corny”.

Cassie dated Diddy for ten years! A whole decade spent with the man she loves, but it seems that as soon as she called it quits with him, she found love, marriage and even got pregnant with new beau Alex Fine.

 

Obviously, the Internet wasted no time getting those “poor Diddy” jokes off.

Unsurprisingly, Cassie’s situation resonates with a lot of us young women who’ve been in unhealthy situations with men, all for the sake of love.

But at some point, you gotta do something different, right? As the great Albert Einstein once said, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.”

Hit the flip to check out these ladies who made some changes to their dating habits and got different results.

 

Congrats, Cassie: 8 Famous Women Who Found Love After F***boys was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close