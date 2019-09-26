Troy Ave Claims He Had Nothing To Do With Taxstone’s Murder Case

The last two years Troy Ave has kept a very low profile and for good reason. He is now discussing that ill fated night from 2016.

As spotted on Hot New Hip Hop the Brooklyn native was a guest on the Drink Champs podcast. The appearance took many by surprise as he has not conducted many formal interviews since the infamous shooting at Irving Plaza. In the almost three hour sit down Harry Powder finally discusses the incident where he allegedly confronted Taxstone and the exchange turned physical. A gun was eventually drawn and his friend BSB Banga died in the process.

He details the affects of the tragedy. “I lost so much money and, more importantly, I lost custody of my kids. N***a, I’m still out on bail right now, half a million dollar bail” he revealed. With Taxstone’s trial set to start in a couple of weeks he adamantly denied all allegations of ratting out the podcast personality. “Now when people sayin’ I’m telling this person and telling that person whatever, I said in a line that I’m only loyal to my fam, middle finger from the stand, you saying it’s me when it’s you. That means that that person already went and said it was me. Period! This is court documented.”

He would also hint that Taxstone implicated him in the situation without directly naming him. “That person already went and implicated me in crimes that I had nothing to do with. I’d be in jail right now if I had something to do with it. I had nothing to do with it.”

