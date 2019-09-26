Lil Kim To Be Honored With “I Am Hip-Hop Award” At BET Hip-Hop Awards

Hip-Hop legend and fashion icon Lil Kim is slated to be honored in a big way.

On Thursday (Sept. 26), BET announced Lil Kim is set to be honored at the 2019 BET Hip-Hop Awards with the prestigious “I Am Hip-Hop” Award.

After releasing her debut album Hard Core in 1996, Lil Kim has trailblazed her way to the top in music, fashion, and even film. The self-dubbed Queen Bee definitely lived up to the title and beyond as she continued to make history. From Hard Core reaching double platinum to dropping three consecutive number one classic singles(“No Time,” “Not Tonight (Ladies Night Remix),” and “Crush on You”), making Lil Kim the first female rapper with three consecutive number-one singles on Billboard’s Rap Songs chart.

In 2003 Kimmy Blanco made history again after both of her subsequent albums, The Notorious K.I.M. and La Bella Mafia were certified Platinum, making her one of the only female rappers to have at least three consecutive Platinum albums.; but Lil Kim didn’t stop there. Her iconic and head-turning looks helped to pave the way for urban culture to be accepted on runways and in magazines while also changed the narrative for what was considered high fashion. Her colorful wigs and mafioso personality helped inspired a legion of rappers in the 23 years since her debut.

Recently, Lil Kim took to social media to announce that she has something in the works, but that fans would have to wait until Friday (Sept. 26) for the reveal. The announcement will come just one day after she released the third single, “Found You” featuring City Girls and OT Genesis, off of her highly anticipated album 9.

Although many fans are hoping the announcement is finally a release date for 9, many are speculating that Kim could finally be free to sign to another label-either way, we are a tuned in.

The 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards will be hosted by Lil Duval and will premiere on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at 8:00 PM ET/PT.

Lil Kim To Be Honored With “I Am Hip-Hop Award” At BET Hip-Hop Awards was originally published on hiphopwired.com

tffhthewriter Posted 16 hours ago

