Here’s How Lil Wayne Changed The Game Of Hip Hop (As Told By Rappers)

Weezy F. Baby, and the F is for “flawlessly” — which is how Wayne has been able to execute the rap game. No one has done as much for hip hop in such a short amount of time and at such a young age as Lil Wayne. The YMCMB head honcho made it cool to have a strong work ethic and to make your own rules, instead of following the status quo.

From being the king of features to delivering word play that forces you to go back and try to fully grasp what he said — Lil Wayne has definitely made his mark as one of the greatest to ever touch a mic. In honor Tunechi’s 37th birthday, see what some of the most respected names in hip hop have to say about the young GOAT’s influence on rap culture:

2 Chainz

“My n***a, Tunechi. That’s my n***a. If it wasn’t for Tunechi, I wouldn’t be here. If it wasn’t for Lil Dwayne Carter, Tauheed Epps wouldn’t be here right now. I’ve been around a lot of things and so many situations, and it wasn’t for bruh, I wouldn’t be right here right now. Me even being around him, seeing the things you can get from puttin’ words together, it kinda kept me inspired.”

Drake

“Lil Wayne, who is actually responsible for my career has always been a huge influence to me and one of my heroes. Wayne is the reason I’m here.”

Jay-Z

“I think Lil Wayne is extremely talented. I think he’s one of the most talented ones out there.”

Eminem

“I’ve always respected what Wayne does, and Wayne, to me is definitely one of the greatest in the game right now.”

Diddy

“You know a lot of times when you get a lot of hype on cats, they don’t really deliver. The boy really delivered. Lil Wayne is definitely the greatest youngest rapper alive.”

