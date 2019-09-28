Hip-Hop Legend Jimmy Spicer Has Passed Away At 61

The Hip-Hop community is gathered in mourning after it was revealed that Jimmy Spicer has passed away at the age of 61. Best known for his classic single “The Adventures of Super Rhyme,” Spicer remained a vital figure in the Hip-Hop community.

New York concert promoter Van Silk shared the news of Spicer’s passing via Facebook, noting that he was slated to perform last week on the 21st but was unable to do so, presumably due to his ongoing battle with cancer.

The last time we talked was in August but got a call from his daughter Angelina that her father will not be able to perform.

Jimmy asked me to do him a favor Please make sure that the rights to his song “Dollar Bill Y’all” revert back to his family and I told him I will make the connection and put your family in touch!!

We were able to have an award for him which will be presented to his family from last week event.

A GoFundMe was established earlier this month for Spicer for his cancer treatment. The family now has a GoFundMe set up to aid with funeral costs, which can be found here.

Check out Jimmy Spicer’s “Adventures of Super Rhyme” below. May he rest powerfully in peace.

