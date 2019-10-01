CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Creflo Yeezy: Kanye West ‘Jesus Is King’ Album Delayed Because Of Tweaks, Now TBD

Apparently Gospel Yeezy isn't trying to drop anything less than perfection.

Sunday Service

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Kanye West has a new album called Jesus Is King that is reportedly to go. However, the problem is he keeps fine-tuning the project, thus its ever-elusive release date.

At least that’s what “sources” are saying.

According to TMZ, Yeezy keeps tweaking the album, thus the purest of jigs with it release date—which is now TBD. First his wife Kim Kardashian said it was dropping Sept. 27, then when that didn’t happen it was supposed to come over the weekend. But that didn’t go down either.

Jesus Is King is still AWOL, but that Yandhi project has appeared as ringtones. Yep, in 2019.

Creflo Yeezy: Kanye West ‘Jesus Is King’ Album Delayed Because Of Tweaks, Now TBD was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close