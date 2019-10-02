Netflix Announces ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4, Inks New Deal With Duffer Brothers

Stranger Things fans rejoice!

The popular Netflix show Stranger Things is coming back for season four, the streaming service announced the hit show’s return after inking a multi-year film and series overall deal with creators Matt and Ross Duffer to produce more content.

“The Duffer Brothers have captivated viewers around the world with Stranger Things and we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with them to bring their vivid imaginations to other film and series projects our members will love,” Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement. “We can’t wait to see what the Duffer Brothers have in store when they step outside the world of The Upside Down.”

Over the summer fans binge-watched season three breaking Netflix’s streaming record and leaving them clamoring for more. But at one point many fans thought they were going to be left in the upside-down after one of the show’s stars, Caleb McLaughlin, who play Lucas, revealed to Entertainment Weekly that it was uncertain if the writers were creating a new season.

“It’s all up to the Duffers and the writers if they want to keep going,” Caleb explained to the publication. “Maybe they want to stop now. Maybe they don’t want to give anyone another season. Maybe they just want to leave you guys hanging like that. I talk to people about this all the time, we can literally leave you guys hanging on the Upside Down.”

Obviously, the Duffer brothers decided to continue and in typical Stranger Things fashion, the show’s renewal was revealed in the form of a short video clip that’s equipped with the right amount of sinister music with text that reads, “We’re not in Hawkins anymore.”

Of the deal itself, the Duffer brothers released a statement stating that Netflix has “provided the creative freedom” the duo has always “dreamed about.”

“From our first pitch meeting to the release of Stranger Things 3, the entire team at Netflix has been nothing short of sensational, providing us with the kind of support, guidance, and creative freedom we always dreamed about. We can’t wait to tell many more stories together-beginning, of course, with a return trip to Hawkins!”

