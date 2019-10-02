CLOSE
Damn, Desna! ‘Claws’ Renewed For Fourth & Final Season On TNT

TNT drama Claws will unfortunately be ending next year, but NOT without taking a final bow. The Niecy Nash-led series will in fact get a fourth season before wrapping up for good.

“For the past three seasons, Claws has handled delicate and culturally relevant themes like race, class, gender, age and sexual orientation with grace and humor via superb storytelling,” said Brett Weitz (General Manager for TNT, TBS, & truTV) according to Deadline. “Fans cherish the over-the-top Clawsian moments that have defined its run, and we will do them justice as we wrap up the tale of Desna and her crew.”

Claws boasts a pretty dope cast that includes Niecy Nash, Karrueche Tran, small screen vet Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes from Devious Maids, the famed Harold Perrineau, and more. And it’s true, the show has a cult following that will definitely be sad to see it end.

As news broke, Niecy hit Instagram and kept it carefree…

Claws is BACK! For a 4th & FINAL season! Only one more season for Virginia to get on my nerves! @karrueche,” she joked, to which Kae added “V bittersweet but this will be an EPIC season.”

Stay tuned for more news on what’s next for these talented ladies and if you missed Niecy Nash looking like a whole MEAL at the 2019 Emmys, see that stunning red carpet moment HERE.

[caption id="attachment_2975851" align="aligncenter" width="835"] Source: John Shearer / Getty[/caption] It's not secret that When They See Us and Claws star Niecy Nash is one of the most versatile actresses in the game right now. It's also not a secret how amazing the 49-year-old's body is and just how snatched her damn waist is. Nash, who got remarried in 2012 to Jay Tucker, says the secret to her weight loss was being in love–and how that made her want to revamp her diet and workouts. "I didn't start out about weight loss. I was very tired and my energy was low," the mother-of-three once told Us Weekly. "This is my second go-around in love, so I want to make sure I'll be around to enjoy it." Text "RICKEY" to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). With the help of nutritionist Stacy Gibson, Niecy learned the power of portion control, clean eating and juicing. That, and she has a partner who helps motivate her! https://www.instagram.com/p/BIyA-MBhNUj/?utm_source=ig_embed   Well, all that hard work clearly paid off! So to celebrate her success, on and off the screen, below are 15 times Niecy's snatched waist has given us utter life!

Damn, Desna! ‘Claws’ Renewed For Fourth & Final Season On TNT was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

