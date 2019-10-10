CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Style Kween: Mya’s Videos Foreshadowed Hella Fashion Trends Back In The Day

2013 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

When you talk about icons of the 90’s and 2000’s, Mya‘s name often goes unmentioned — but real ones know the work she’s put into the game.

As far as being ahead of her time, the singer even went Vegan before it was the cool thing to do:

 

Most of us still vibe out to classic Mya tracks, but no one talks about how her some of the fashion in her videos was ahead of its time. An article by Graziadescribeded the singer, saying:

“Her name is synonymous with low-rise studded flares, an ever-present midriff and the woman who penned those “single, sexy and free / making my own money” lyrics”

Check out some of the fashion trends the singer rocked in the 90’s and 2000’s that made a comeback.

Tiny Round Shades

 

 

Chunky Sneakers

Hit the flip for more.

Style Kween: Mya’s Videos Foreshadowed Hella Fashion Trends Back In The Day  was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close