‘Queen & Slim’ Soundtrack Dropping Nov. 15, Features Megan Thee Stallion, Ms.Lauryn Hill & More

The lead single "Collide" dropped today along with the video.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated film, Queen & Slim’s Nov. 27 release date, Motown Records has spilled all the details on the movie’s upcoming soundtrack. The album features music from a range of Black artists, and that is described as an “additional voice” and showcases a “compelling blend of genres.”

The 17-song soundtrack features new work from Ms. Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby. Vince Staples feat. 6lack X Mereba, Coast Contra featuring BJ The Chicago Kid and Syd plus Tiana Major 9 & EARTHGANG contribution, “Collide,” which was released today alongside the video.

On top of the new music, Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack will also feature classic records from Mike Jones, Roy Ayers, Bilal, and others. The score from the from was composed bu Blood Orange and will live on the soundtrack as well. Speaking on the soundtrack, the film’s producer, Grammy Award-winning director, Melina Matsoukas stated:

“I wanted the soundtrack for Queen & Slim to showcase the historical evolution of Black music, from its roots in blues and soul to modern bounce, hip hop, and R&B – much like we used to see in film soundtracks in the 90s. We partnered with Motown because of their legacy within Black music. I am honored to have worked beside Ethiopia and cannot wait for audiences to hear what each artist has created.”

Motown Records President, Ethiopia Habtemariam added:

“Thank you to Melina Matsoukas and Lena Waithe for creating such an incredible and dynamic film and allowing Motown to be your partner on this beautiful soundtrack. We are honored and grateful to work alongside you all. This soundtrack serves as an additional piece of storytelling from an array of Black artists throughout time. A reminder that our talent and gifts are limitless and non-linear.”

You can stream Slim’s playlist below, which features “Collide” on it and mark your calendars for the movie event that is Queen & Slim.

