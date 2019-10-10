CLOSE
Photos
HomePhotos

True Strength: Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues

It’s World Mental Health Day, and believe it or not, some of our favorite stars are battling the taboo issue. In some ways, it’s a great thing, because mental health issues are finally getting the attention they deserve. But as a culture, we still have a long way to transform the negative connotations around it. Fortunately, some stars use their platform to shine light on mental illness, which in turn helps shift the conversation and help us move forward with the solutions.

In honor of World Mental Health Day, check out these celebs who’ve openly spoken out about their mental health issues. Thank the God for them.

True Strength: Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues  was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close