CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Gabourey Sidibe Leads Comedy Movie Where Disabled Men Journey To A Brothel

It's sure to be an experience.

Watch What Happens Live With Any Cohen - Season 14

Source: Bravo / Getty

Gabourey Sidibe is continuing to show off her acting chops thanks to an upcoming movie that made its world premiere at SXSW Film Festival.

The flick is a road trip comedy called Come as You Are and according to Deadline, it depicts three young men with disabilities (played by Grant Rosenmeyer, Hayden Szeto, and Ravi Patel) who escape their overbearing parents on a road trip to visit a brothel in Montreal catering to people with special needs.

Sidibe plays Sam, a traveling nurse, who drives the three guys across the border as they go on a quest to lose their virginity and embrace their independence. The movie also stars Janeane Garofalo and C.S. Lee, and it’s lead by director Richard Wong. It’s expected to reach a general audiences early next year.

“Richard Wong perfectly balances the sweet, funny, and dramatic moments anchored by the outstanding performances from Grant, Hayden, Ravi, and Gabourey. We’re thrilled to bring such a hilarious movie to audiences that still has tremendous heart woven into each moment,” explains Meg Longo of Samuel Goldwyn Films.

The script for the movie was written by Erik Linthorst and it was inspired by the life of Asta Philpot, who advocates for the active sexual life of people with disabilities. His views were a major contribution to the Belgian flick Hasta La Vista, which serves as the original source to the upcoming Come as You Are.

It’s sure to be a enlightening and funny flick. We’ll keep you updated as major info surfaces!

Gabourey Sidibe Leads Comedy Movie Where Disabled Men Journey To A Brothel  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close