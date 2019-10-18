Yung Miami Welcomes Baby Summer!

Just a week after the the news broke that The City Girls’ JT was freed from prison. The two have more to celebrate as they welcome the newest city girl, Summer Miami.
Yung Miami took to social media to share the news that she welcomed her first daughter, Summer. She posted a photo from the hospital with the caption, “Summer Miami So happy & blessed.”
This is Yung Miami’s second child and first with producer Southside of 808 Mafia.
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches PERIOD.
1. Back, Back that ass up!Source: 1 of 20
2. Sheesh!Source: 2 of 20
3. Clean up niiiice, you hear me?Source: 3 of 20
4. Blonde bombshells.Source: 4 of 20
5. Next up.Source: 5 of 20
6. Sweet baby Jesus.Source: 6 of 20
7. ‘Round the way girls.Source: 7 of 20
8. The baddest, period.Source: 8 of 20
9. From the block like you Jenny.Source: 9 of 20
10. Pure beauty.Source: 10 of 20
11. All proper and shit.Source: 11 of 20
12. Black hair don’t care.Source: 12 of 20
13. Heart eyes emoji.Source: 13 of 20
14. Bad b*tches link up.Source: 14 of 20
15. Who bad?Source: 15 of 20
16. I’ll take your mannnn.Source: 16 of 20
17. A vibe.Source: 17 of 20
18. Gorgeous.Source: 18 of 20
19. Gotta love ’em!Source: 19 of 20
20. Where the bag at.Source: 20 of 20
