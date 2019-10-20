CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Game Has To Pay Sexual Assault Accuser $7 Million, Denied New Trial

The Compton rapper has to pay up.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

The Game just suffered an expensive L. The Compton rapper must pony up a cool $7M to his sexual assault accuser after losing his final appeal on the judgment.

Yes, this is the same case from about four years ago when Priscilla Rainey a former contestant on the rapper’s VH1 reality show, She Got Game, accused him of groping her.

TMZ reports that the Game was denied a new trial by a federal appeals court in Illinois, and he’s been ordered to pay $7.13 million.

Bruh…

Apparently, the Game didn’t help his case by not showing up to the trial, which was noted when the feds affirmed the lower court’s ruling.

Reportedly, the Game’s profits from businesses and music royalties could be seized in order to pay off the judgment. Payment plan on deck?

 

The Game Has To Pay Sexual Assault Accuser $7 Million, Denied New Trial  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close