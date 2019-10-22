Hypebeast Alert: An adidas X Prada Shoe Is Rumored To Be In The Works

It seems the shoe game will get thrown another curveball before the year is done. Two of the biggest names in footwear might be partnering up in the near future.

As spotted High Snobiety Prada and adidas are rumored to be collaborating on a release. According to the report the noted leak Twitter account PY_LEAKS claimed that the brands will be releasing a co-branded sneaker. “ @ adidasoriginals x @ Prada will be dropping 2 shoes soon. The pairs will be known as Adidas Prada Sailing dropping in a CWHITE,MSILVE,RED colourway. Both pairs will retail at $350.”

Oh yeah….we may as well leak this one too, but we cba making a pic for it. @adidasoriginals x @Prada will be dropping 2 shoes soon. The pairs will be known as Adidas Prada Sailing dropping in a CWHITE,MSILVE,RED colourway. Both pairs will retail at $350.#NoMoreSecrets 🏴 — PY_LEAKS™ (@pyleaks) October 18, 2019

While there isn’t any other information that gives the story credibility it should be noted that a sailing shoe wouldn’t be a far fetch given Prada’s long history with the America’s Cup.

Additionally, adidas has worked with luxury designers such as Raf Simmons, Jeremy Scott and Rick Owens on limited-edition feet pieces. As of now, neither brand has confirmed or denied the rumor.

Martin Berrios Posted 19 hours ago

