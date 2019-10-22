When 21 Savage first hit the scene a few years back, the ATL native didn’t have the softest personality in the world.

His hardcore lyrics, face tattoos and gun toting persona had everyone thinking that 21 was some sort of gangster. That is until his relationship with Amber Rose.

That was the first time we saw Savage’s sensitive side. He started taking vitamins, drinking more water and even started posting videos of him saaanging some classic R&B hits that you wouldn’t expect him to know anything about.

I need someone to send me a video of them attempting to sing to me😩💞@21savage pic.twitter.com/0RGBER8byF — 𝒞𝒾𝓉𝓎 𝐻𝑜𝓉 𝑔𝒾𝓇𝓁 𝓉𝒾𝓉𝒾🔥💕 (@tierra_moni) July 21, 2018

Would you listen to a sensitive Savage album?

Hit the flip to check out more times the rapper had us wanting an R&B project from him.

Seductive Savage: 7 Times We Wanted An R&B Album From 21 Savage was originally published on globalgrind.com

kiyonnathewriter Posted 5 hours ago

