Delay Of Game: Zion Williamson Has Knee Surgery, Out 6-8 Weeks

Zion Williamson is finding out the hard way that he isn’t guaranteed a hall of fame career. The top draft pick has already gone under the knife before the official start of his first year in the league.

CBS is reporting that the star rookie had surgery to repair his knee. After showing much promise during this preseason, Zanos sat out the last couple of games claiming he was experiencing soreness in the compound joint. Unfortunately, it is way more serious than just an uncomfortable tightness.

On Monday, October 21 the New Orleans Pelicans released a formal statement confirming that the Power Forward will miss some of the 2019-2020 season. “Zion Williamson underwent successful arthroscopic surgery today to address a torn right lateral meniscus. The routine debridement was performed by Dr. Jason Folk with assistance from Team Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Misty Suri. The timetable for his full return to play is estimated at six to eight weeks.”

As arguably the most hyped player to enter the NBA since LeBron James, this impairment casts a dark cloud over Williamson’s potential. Often athletes never play the same after undergoing surgery. Additionally, the squad made several moves to seemingly build the team to align with his skill set including trading Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Let’s hope Z will be able to get back into his groove come January.

Martin Berrios Posted 6 hours ago

