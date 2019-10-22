CLOSE
TMZ Fires Van Lathan After Verbal Clash With White Co-Worker

Nothing has been officially confirmed but it's being reported that Lathan and Michael Babcock got into it over politics during a segment of 'TMZ Live.'

Van Lathan was one of the more popular public figures at TMZ, and it’s come out that the outlet has fired him. According to a number of reports, Lathan and co-worker Michael Babcock allegedly got into a verbal clash which led to Lathan’s ouster.

Page Six is reporting that Lathan and Babcock were in the midst of a heated discussion during a segment of TMZ Live when things went left. According to an unnamed source, Lathan allegedly confronted Babcock away from the cameras and warned him to not attempt to embarrass him again or there would be some consequences.

Lathan’s assumed threat was scaled up to the site’s attorneys and he was later suspended only to be fired days after. Some are writing that Babcock holds conservative views while Lathan, who has shouted down the likes of Kanye West and others, is a staunch liberal.

While Lathan did seem dejected due to a tweet, he appears to be ready to embrace his next steps.

