SUPREME Unveils Waterproof Clarks Wallabee Collection [Photos]

Stain resistant for those marble cake drip situations.

SUPREME® has something in store for the fans of Wu-Tang Clan’s favorite shoe. The brand is dropping a water resistant version of the timeless desert boot.

The streetwear giant has unveiled a forthcoming collaboration with Clarks Originals® with an updated version of their classic Wallabee. This release features a water and stain resistant GORE-TEX suede upper and lightweight Vibram® sole. Both additions are seemingly a first for the design as for years Wallabee enthusiasts had to replace many pairs due to how delicate the fuzzy leather is.

The SUPREME® x Clarks Originals® Wallabees will be offered in four flavors including a purple, camouflage, triple black and their signature tan colorway. These feet pieces will be available online and in-store at the SUPREME® Manhattan, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, London and Paris store locations starting October 24. The drop will be hitting Japan October 26.

Photo: SUPREME®

