Mrs. Petty: Nicki Minaj Ties the Knot With Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty

After months of referring to her boyfriend as her husband, Nicki Minaj has officially tied the knot with Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty.

The rapper broke the news to her fans on Monday with a video on Instagram showing matching “Mr. and Mrs.” mugs and black and white baseball caps that had “Bride” and “Groom” written across the front.

The caption on the short clip reads “ Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19” — referencing her new official name and seemingly the day that she and Petty officially tied the knot.

Nicki has faced scrutiny for her choice of a partner due to his criminal background. Nicki has said she believes Petty was framed by the mother of the person in his rape case, citing that the pair were actually dating and the mother didn’t approve of him. Despite Petty’s attempted rape charge from when he was a teen and his other crimes, she believes that he’s changed for the better.

Now that the pair are officially married, a baby announcement may not be far behind. Congrats to the happy couple!

