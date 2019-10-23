Sneaky Nuptials: 6 Celebs Who Secretly Tied The Knot

It’s official. Nicki Minaj is officially Onika Petty.

That’s right. The hip hop Queen (not-so) secretly, and quickly, tied the knot with boyfriend Kenneth Petty earlier this week. The “Chun Li” rapper announced the news on Instagram by showing off her “Mr. and Mrs.” mugs and black and white baseball caps that had “Bride” and “Groom” written on them. She captioned the video, “Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19” confirming her new name and wedding day.

Of course, the Barbz are excited that their Queen tied the knot.

Soooo let me get this straight lil Kim album tanked like shit ,Remy ain’t gone release that bs album cause it’s gone tank and Cardi gone be off the charts soon all this happening meanwhile Nicki just got married she really watching bitches pit falls 😂😂😂 @NICKIMINAJ #NickiMinaj pic.twitter.com/z0Ntf72qmp — Child Of Onika 👑🦄 (@Suckmytoebabes_) October 22, 2019

While others had a lot to say about Nicki’s quickie nuptials to her hubby:

Do y'all think it's a coincidence that Nicki Minaj rushed to get married so soon after Safaree? — Lori Tamara (@RSVPwithLori) October 23, 2019

But Onika isn’t the first, and surely won’t be the last celeb, to get married quickly or secretly.

Hit the flip for more famous couples that were married on the low-low.

