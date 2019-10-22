CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

10 Ways Dating Has Changed Since ‘The Best Man’ Premiered 20 Years Ago

Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'The Best Man Holiday' - After Party

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Today marks the 20th anniversary of the classic film The Best Man which changed the game for romantic movies and Black movies alike. Fans still remember all the pre-wedding drama that Mia and Lance went through before they got to say their I do’s. But it was all worth it in the end.

These days, it’s all about chilling, texting and Netflixing. Back when the film debuted in 1999, it wasn’t unheard of to show up to someone’s house to talk to them in person, versus shooting them a text message or a DM. Today’s generation could stand to learn a thing or two from the Best Man era of courting and dating.

Check out these 10 ways dating has changed since Lance and Mia fell in love and jumped the broom:

10 Ways Dating Has Changed Since ‘The Best Man’ Premiered 20 Years Ago  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close