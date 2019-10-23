CLOSE
Drake’s Custom Toronto Raptors Championship Ring Cost $150K

With the actual rings the league gifted the Raptors already being the largest ever made, Drizzy took things over the top with his design.

Drake was, without doubt, the biggest and loudest fan in the building for many of the Toronto Raptors‘ home games en route to their first NBA championship. The 6 God was given some hardware with the rest of the team but one-upped everyone with a custom ring worth $150,000.

We’ll let TMZ tell you the rest:

TMZ Sports has learned … not only did the Champagne Papi get the “official” ring the Raptors received during their opening night ceremony on Tuesday … he also hit up Jason of Beverly Hills to get him a one of a kind ring to commemorate his team’s title run.

The piece is incredible — it’s got 30 carats of diamonds, which is more than any other championship ring in NBA history.

Jason tells TMZ Sports … “Drake had me fly to Turks and Caicos for an emergency design meeting.”

“It’s a championship that’s dear to his heart and he wanted to create an over the top ring that not only paid homage to his city but made a statement above and beyond anything else in history.”

That’s dope.

Check out the rest of the images below.

We Major

Turnt this to a organization

Drake’s Custom Toronto Raptors Championship Ring Cost $150K  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

