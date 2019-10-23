CLOSE
Chef Curry: Stephen Curry Responds To Michael Jordan’s Hall Of Fame Jab

Air Jordan said in a recent interview that Curry, while talented, isn't quite yet ready for the hall.

Source: VINCENT LAFORET / Getty

Michael Jordan is, by most measures, the greatest basketball player to ever play the game according to a chorus of fans and experts. As a Hall of Fame player, his Airness is qualified to deem who is worthy to join him in those hallowed ranks and said Stephen Curry, while good, isn’t quite there yet, which garnered a response from the chef.

Jordan sat down with NBC’s Craig Melvin for a wide-ranging talk on basketball, life beyond the game, and other interests. When the topic of Jordan changing his starting five for his dream pick up game, which includes the legends Scottie Pippen, Magic Johnson,  Hakeem Olajuwon, and James Worthy, a list he made in 2013, he pivoted into his comments on Curry.

“He’s still a great player. Not a Hall of Famer yet though,” Jordan said, and it appears that Curry agreed somewhat.

“I think I’m good, but then I’m never complacent,” Curry told Full Size Run’s Matt Welty during an exclusive interview for Sole Collector. “I know I have more to prove to myself. When you hear a guy like that who’s the greatest of all time, it’s kind of funny. Since we’ve been on this stage, we’ve heard a lot of retired guys chiming in on this generation of basketball player and evaluating talent and saying their generation was better and all that. It’s a great conversation for the fans to get in on. I know I’m in good shape for that, but I still have a lot to prove to myself.”

