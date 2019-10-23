CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lizzo Responds to Claims That She Hijacked ‘Truth Hurts’ From Producer: “That Song is My Life!”

LIZZO

Source: Victoria McGraw-@victoriasaidit / Radio One Digital

Lizzo responded to claims Wednesday that she plagiarized her #1 single “Truth Hurts.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

She posted screenshots on Twitter explaining how the song came out and the extent of her relationship with producer and songwriter Justin Raisen. Raisen said Lizzo is unfairly taking credit for its opening line when he wrote the line as a part of another song two years ago.

“The men who now claim a piece of ‘Truth Hurts’ did not help me write any part of the song,” the singer said. “The song is my life and its words are my truth.”

In an Instagram post last week,, Raisen claimed that he and his brother, Jeremiah Raisen, were part of a collaborative studio session with Lizzo and fellow songwriters Jesse Saint John and Yves Rothman, which took place back in April 2017.

“Coming forward publicly to family, friends, artists, and colleagues seems to be the only way at this point in relieving some of our emotional distress caused by this,” he added. “The last thing we want to do is throw any negativity toward Lizzo’s momentum and movement as a cultural figure. If we believe in what she’s preaching, believing in ourselves & our own voices is something we thought she’d understand.”

Raisen then went on to state that they reached out to Lizzo privately to resolve the issue but was dismissed forcing them to go public.

“After reaching out to Ricky Reed and Lizzo’s team about fixing it, we put the song in dispute in 2017 when it came out,” Raisen continued. “We’ve tried to sort this out quietly for the last two years, only asking for 5% each but were shut down every time.”

Raisen said he wanted to share a portion of the requested 5% with the creator of the meme that inspired Lizzo to pen the song in the first place.

In February of 2018, Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, was accused of stealing the lyric from British singer Mina Lioness, who claims that Lizzo stole the line from her viral tweet.

“Now everyone believes those were your words, when in fact they were mine. My creativity, my wit and my comedy.” Lioness tweeted.

Lizzo responded to Lioness’s complaint at the time, noting that she had never seen the viral tweet.

“I’ve never seen ur viral tweet but I’m glad it exists,” she tweeted.

Well, Lizzo seemingly changed her tune as she said she’s now “sharing her success” with Lioness.

You can read Lizzo’s full statement below.

Truth Hurts: Lizzo Called Out For Accusing Postmates Driver of Stealing Food

26 photos Launch gallery

Truth Hurts: Lizzo Called Out For Accusing Postmates Driver of Stealing Food

Continue reading Truth Hurts: Lizzo Called Out For Accusing Postmates Driver of Stealing Food

Truth Hurts: Lizzo Called Out For Accusing Postmates Driver of Stealing Food

[caption id="attachment_820974" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Jeff Hahne / Getty[/caption] Music’s newest sensation Lizzo is under a bit of scrutiny online. The “Truth Hurts” crafter is getting called out on social media for accusing a Postmates driver of stealing her food order and shaming the delivery person on Twitter. In a now-deleted Tweet, Lizzo accused the driver of ghosting with her meal and immediately put on her according to Apple Care voice to complain. The rapper hit up the food delivery service on Twitter claiming: “Hey, @Postmates this girl Tiffany W. stole my food. she lucky I don’t fight no more.” Like any company who has an official social media handle and dreads letting customers down, they responded via DM to Lizzo and apologized for the “less than satisfactory experience.” But according to a source who spoke with Page Six, that wasn’t the case at all. Tiffany W only left because Lizzo failed to answer her phone in the allotted time, so she moved on like she was supposed to. A spokesperson for Postmates reached out the celebrity gossip publication and said in a statement: “As soon as Lizzo reached out, we looked into the matter and quickly resolved the issue. We apologize to Lizzo for any inconvenience.” The incident sparked up a debate with some people defending Lizzo’s handling of the situation, while others were not too pleased with her eagerness to snitch on the driver. It didn’t help that it was revealed that all of this happened because the delivery person just couldn’t get in contact with her. Lizzo did return to Twitter to say sorry stating: “I apologize for putting that girl on blast. I understand I have a large following and that there were so many variables that could’ve put her in danger. Imma really be more responsible with my use of social media and check my petty and my pride at the door. ” Was Lizzo doing too much? Or was she in the right? You can let us know in the comment section plus peep the reactions to the incident in the gallery below. — Photo: Jeff Hahne / Getty

Lizzo Responds to Claims That She Hijacked ‘Truth Hurts’ From Producer: “That Song is My Life!”  was originally published on 92q.com

New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close