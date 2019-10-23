CLOSE
Only Gamers Can Score A Pair of The Latest adidas X Pusha T Collab

The shoes will not be available for purchase. They will be exclusively available to players who reach the new Officer Rank (level 56) and register within the first week of the Modern Warfare's release by November 1.

'Call of Duty' Teams Up With adidas & Pusha T For Exclusive Sneakers

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

NBA 2K20 isn’t the only game allowing its players to land exclusive kicks. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Pusha T announced that it will be giving COD gamers a chance to score a pair of his latest collaboration with adidas.

Announced yesterday (Oct. 22) by Call of Duty, Pusha T is providing a limited run of 300 shows of his three stripes collab. The adidas Ozweego silhouette will be getting a Modern Warfare makeover. The exclusive sneaker is called “Kingslayer,” after the medal, you achieve when you take out the top-scoring player during a multiplayer match.

As far as the look, it comes in a “militant wolf grey/dark grey” with a grey adiPRENE midsole and black outsole. A skull is featured above the sole on the lateral side shoe with the Modern Warfare logo located on the collar od the sneaker.

In the promotional video shared by Call of Duty, Pusha T spoke about the collaboration:

“Gaming has [always] been a part of the [recording] studio culture […] The attention to detail in Modern Warfare is amazing. Putting it on an Ozweego, one of my favorite silhouettes — I think it’s history in the making.”

We are here for this new movement of gamers being rewarded for their fantastic play with real-life rewards. You can watch the video below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Only Gamers Can Score A Pair of The Latest adidas X Pusha T Collab  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

