CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Nelly Settles UK Sexual Assault Case Out Of Court

Bullet, dodged.

FGL Fest 2019

Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

Nelly was accused of sexually assaulting a woman two years ago while he was in the UK. However, the matter has been reportedly settled out of court.

The accuser has remained anonymous, filing her lawsuit as a “Jane Doe.” She contended that the St. Louis rapper forced her to perform oral sex on him during a meet-and-greet after a 2017 concert in Essex.

But now TMZ reports that docs filled on Tuesday (Oct. 22), the accuser informed the judge that she and Nelly had settled out of court. Back in April, the same witness/victim stopped cooperating with Essex authorities, instead choosing to focus on her federal lawsuit.

That plan clearly worked. The terms of the settlement have not been disclosed, and don’t expect them to ever be.

Nelly Settles UK Sexual Assault Case Out Of Court  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close