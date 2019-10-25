CLOSE
So Beautiful
HomeSo Beautiful

LET’S MAKEUP: Here’s The Perfect Halloween Makeup Look To Take Care Of Your Last Minute Costume

Pond's Halloween Makeup with Glamsquad

Source: Pond’s x GlamSquad / Courtesy of Hello Beautiful

Halloween is next week Thursday and if you’re like me…you have no costume (or you rotate the same costume every other year). Honestly, sometimes in the hustle and bustle and busyness of life, you just don’t have time to put in anything extra for the day.

…and that’s okay. (And #TeamBeautiful has you covered).

Doing an intricate makeup look can be time consuming (if you don’t have time, feel free to use GlamSquad to book makeup services). If you don’t have extra money to book a makeup artist to help you achieve your look, you can still DIY yourself if you have some black lipstick, black fine point eyeliner, and red lipstick.

This spooky spider makeup look is perfect with any all black outfit and will have you getting compliments all night. Watch the video above and keep reading as we show you step by step on how to recreate this ghoulish look!

LET’S MAKEUP: Here’s The Perfect Halloween Makeup Look To Take Care Of Your Last Minute Costume  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close