CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

DJ Gets Shut Down For Playing Pusha T At Drake’s Birthday Party

It appears that the beef is still going between the two.

Toronto Raptors Victory Parade & Rally

Source: Isaiah Trickey / Getty

Drake recently celebrated his 33rd birthday with a host of friends but things got dicey with the DJ who made a huge gaffe that could have gone completely left. After the jock tried to play a song featuring Pusha T, he was promptly shut down.

At a mobster-themed birthday party, Drake and friends were donned in their gangster best and it appears a good time was had by all according to a post the rapper shared via Instagram.

However, someone caught the moment when the DJ at the party was playing the remix to Chief Keef’s “Don’t Like” which features Kanye West and Pusha T with two men approached the DJ to have him shut it off. According to the video, Drake’s longtime friend, OVO Mark, lead the charge.

Check out that moment below along with Drake giving thanks for all the birthday love.

Photo: Getty

DJ Gets Shut Down For Playing Pusha T At Drake’s Birthday Party  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close