CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kanye West Will No Longer Perform His Old Songs, Will Get Pious Versions

Yeezy is all about his new secular wave.

Sunday Service

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Kanye West is serious about the whole born again thing. Reportedly, Yeezy will no longer perform his past secular music, at least in its OG form.

According to TMZ, sources say West plans to “never perform his old music in its original form again.” Instead, fans will get safe “for the kids” versions of his songs with updated lyrics.

We’re just going to assume a cut like “Jesus Walks” or maybe “Hey Mama” will be the exception.

Also reportedly in the plans are a world tour to support his just-released album, Jesus Is King. So far, the reviews for the project have been mid, though.

Nevertheless, West is adamant about remaining on his allegedly more righteous path.

Meek Mill might not be feeling it, though…

 

Kanye West Will No Longer Perform His Old Songs, Will Get Pious Versions  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close