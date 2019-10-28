Pusha T Talks Clipse Reunion, “I’m Happier Than—I Can’t Even Express It!”

Pusha T was just as surprised as the fans were when his older twin brother No Malice agreed to reunite their legendary group for an appearance on Kanye West’s latest album, Jesus is King.

During an interview with Vulture, Pusha T states that he wasn’t so sure initially that the collaboration would happen, but after the process was over it showed them how much they truly missed rapping by each other’s side.

“I’m the younger brother, man. I mean, I’m happier than — I can’t even express it,” Pusha said. “I can’t speak for him, but I do think a lot of it had to do with feeling like he should be more present in everything that I had going on musically in the past couple of years,” he said. “There’s nothing like having a true warrior by your side.”

Despite the nostalgia, Pusha T feels that it was the subject matter of Kanye’s album that truly helped the two reunite and although it long overdue, King Push stated that it may not happen again.

“The whole theme of the Jesus Is King album totally speaks to where my brother is,” Pusha T continued. “Him and Kanye definitely bonded, probably way more than me and Ye bonded in the creation of this.”

Although Kanye is credited for the reunion, Yeezy revealed that it was No Malice who encouraged him to release a Gospel album during a visit on Ye’s Wyoming ranch five months ago.

“Everybody’s saying that’s the only one [album] that No Malice would rap on. It was just beautiful. They were out here [in Wyoming] working on the album just five months ago,” Kanye said during his interview with Zane Lowe Thursday, But Pusha T said that when he was told the subject matter, he almost backed out until No Malice decided to help.

“I remember sayin’ I wasn’t even gonna rap. I didn’t know how to rap for God,” Pusha T continued. “So I remember No Malice being like, “I’ma write you a rap for this. You gon’ rap on this. This is such a win for the kingdom.”

The collaboration was so well received that the duo performed their song, “Use This Gospel”, alongside Kenny G at this week’s Sunday Service in Los Angeles. The latest installment was held on Sunday (Oct. 27) at the legendary Forum.

Clipse and Kenny G join Kanye at The Forum🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/aL3hUPVQhx — Def Jam Recordings (@defjam) October 27, 2019

Check out the full Sunday Service event below.

Pusha T Talks Clipse Reunion, “I’m Happier Than—I Can’t Even Express It!” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

tffhthewriter Posted 4 hours ago

