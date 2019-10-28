Spelman College Alums Donate $160k Towards School’s Technology Innovation Fund

(Atlanta, GA/New York,NY–October 28, 2019)–In celebration of their 25th Anniversary, the Spring 1994 line of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. – Eta Kappa Chapter (DSTHK) donated one hundred and sixty thousand ($160,000) dollars to Spelman College today. This effort was spearheaded by Dr. Celeste Watkins-Hayes (c/o 1996) and #2 on the line, who served on the Board of Trustees of Spelman College for thirteen years. Dr. Watkins-Hayes developed a strategy to create a sizeable “line gift” over a span of five years that would truly benefit the school and its students. It did not matter whether individual donations were $25 or $25,000, the goal was to encourage 100% line participation.

The $160,000 donation will go towards Spelman’s “Technology Innovation Fund” which is dedicated to increasing student, faculty and staff access to emerging technology and infrastructure. It is with a spirit of gratitude that 50 of the 60 Spring 1994 sorority sisters returned to the home of “Black Girl Magic” to present Spelman College President, Dr. Mary Schmidt Campbell, with a check that will assist with this transformative digital initiative.

Members of the DSTHK Spring 1994 line are phenomenal African American women and leaders in their respective fields. These Spelman alums are educators, doctors, entrepreneurs, attorneys, venture capitalists, judges and more. All of these women attended Spelman College in the 1990’s during the tenure of the college’s first African American woman president, Dr. Johnetta B. Cole, who is also a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Since graduating from Spelman, these accomplished women solidified their bond by celebrating impressive personal and professional successes. They were also a source of comfort and support during heart wrenching losses and trials that shook them to their core, including the unexpected passing of two line sisters Tiffany Lipscomb (c/o 1994) and Michelle Slater (c/o 1995). Nonetheless, they did not just survive, they thrived and they owe much of their current success to the wisdom, courage, strength, tenacity and sisterly bonds cultivated on Spelman’s campus over 25 years ago.

To whom much is given – much is expected. The DSTHK Spring 1994 line hopes their $160,000 gift will inspire other alumnae to continue to invest in the future of Spelman College. Spelman has given so much to her students since its founding in 1881 and this group of determined and visionary women wants to motivate others to take a leap of faith and make a “choice to change the world.”

