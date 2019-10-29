CLOSE
Jill Scott, Usher and Alicia Keys Headline Tom Joyner Cruise 2020

Jill Scott

Source: PG / Splash

If you’re a fan of R&B music you’ve got a must-do for the spring. Mark March 28th-April 5th on your calendar.

Why?

It’s official! Jill Scott, Usher and Alicia Keys are headliners for The 2020 TOM JOYNER FOUNDATION FANTASTIC VOYAGE on the Carnival Magic. The cruise sets sail from Fort Lauderdale and hits an array of beautiful cities including, San Juan, PR, St. Maarten and St. Kitts.

Most important, the week-long party isn’t just a space to get things poppin’. The trip is also an annual fundraiser for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Find out more about Tom Joyner’s Fantastic Voyage 2020 here.

Jill Scott, Usher and Alicia Keys Headline Tom Joyner Cruise 2020  was originally published on globalgrind.com

