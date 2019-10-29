CLOSE
Cardi B Defends MAGA Kanye West Over “Falling Off” Comments

Bardi will not tolerate any Kanye West slander.

Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2019

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Kanye West has at least one more prominent support during this MAGA phase, besides Donald Trump Jr. Cardi B took to the Internets to defend Yeezy’s honor amidst claims that he fell off.

Comedian Karlous Miller of Wild ‘N Out fame wanted all the smoke when he tweeted, “Kanye West fell off. And won’t nobody say it.”

Tell ’em how you really feel, son.

Sure there were plenty of people in agreement, but there were also crying foul. The latter includes Cardi B.

The Bronx rapper saw the tweet and responded in the comments, saying “Kanye West found God and people call that falling off.”

Well actually, people aren’t saying he fell off because of his newfound faith. It’s all the antics, and mostly the music, that have people saying he fell off. Just saying.

 

