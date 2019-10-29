CLOSE
Hip-Hop Pioneer Doctor Dre Loses Sight In Battle With Diabetes

Yo! MTV Raps 20th Anniversary Roundtable

From left to right: Doctor Dre, Fab 5 Freddy, Ed Lover (Source: Scott Gries / Getty)

Doctor Dre, one half of the Yo! MTV Raps hosting duo with Ed Lover and one of hip-hop’s most celebrated pioneers has reportedly lost his vision due to a battle with type-2 diabetes.

Dre (real name Andre Brown), not to be confused with West Coast producer Dr. Dre, has battled diabetes for years and it recently robbed him of a toe. As a DJ, actor, author and critic, Doctor Dre became known to fans across the country and the globe with his work on MTV’s first hit hip-hop video and culture show, Yo! MTV Raps. From there, he and Ed Lover transitioned to film with the 1993 film, Who’s The Man.

Prayers up to Doctor Dre!

