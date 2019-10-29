Megan Thee Stallion Links Up With Brooklyn’s Own Phony PPL To Kick Off NPR’s Tiny Desk Fest

NPR’s Tiny Desk performances never let us down case in point see Lizzo, the late Mac Miller, and Ty Dolla $ign, just to name a few. For the first time, a crowd of 950 people got the surprise of a lifetime when they learned Megan Thee Stallion was kicking things off at Tiny Desk Fest.

When attendees bought tickets to the four-night festival, they had no idea who would be performing because all performers were being kept secret. So you can imagine the delight when they learned they would be getting a “Big Ole Treat” of a show but on some “chill shit” as Megan joked. When it comes to the Houston rapper’s songs, we are used to high-energy, bass-heavy, twerk inducing bops; instead, we got jazzier versions of her hit singles.

Teaming up with Brooklyn’s own Phony Ppl, Megan performed “Cash Sh*t” minus the DaBaby, “Big Ole Freak, “Money Good,” and her anthem “Hot Girl Summer.”

Good morning and may you start your day with @theestallion x @PhonyPpl on Tiny Desk pic.twitter.com/UMvETpfy81 — KBXX 97.9 The Box (@979TheBox) October 29, 2019

MEGAN THEE STALLION’S TINY DESK PERFORMANCE 😭😭😭😭😭🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/zT6H23Z6uz — meghan (@281megs) October 28, 2019

Fans were even treated to a new song from the unlikely collaboration called “Fuckin’ Around” in which Megan raps:

“Don’t ask questions if we just sexing. I got situations, no confirmation. Everybody wanna know who Megan dating.”

Megan Thee Stallion and @PhonyPpl debut new song on NPR Tiny Desk. pic.twitter.com/RDbkvzxEJ0 — Nick (@nicksawaboy) October 28, 2019

Who knew this musical union between Megan Thee Stallion and Phony PPL is something we always needed.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

