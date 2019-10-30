Megan Thee Stallion is already prepared to give fans something new in 2020 – an album.

Speaking with NPR’s Sid Madden, the H-Town Hottie confirmed that not only would fans be getting an album next year but a brand new persona from Tina Snow.

“There’s a lot of people up here,” she told Madden. “My next project I will be introducing a new lady. Her name is Suga. She’s besties with Tina Snow.”

She continued, “I felt like my mixtapes were me flirting with my fans,” she said. “I never wanted to do an album ’cause I was like, ‘Oh, that feel like marriage. That’s a commitment.’ But now, I’m ready to settle down with an album.”

As far as competition? There is none for Meg. “I’m always trying to one-up myself. I don’t feel like I’m in competitive with anybody,” she said. “If I’m worried about beating somebody else, I’m not going to be the best version of me. It shouldn’t be a competition because somebody else winning is not going to make me lose.”

See more over at NPR including Meg explaining how she switched from a nursing major to health administration, how her late mother taught her how to crack on people who would bully her and more.

Megan Thee Stallion Says Her Debut Album Is Coming In 2020 was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Brandon Caldwell Posted 22 hours ago

