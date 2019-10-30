CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Classic! Never-Made Music Video For Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” Released

Marvin Gaye

Source: Angela Deane-Drummond / Getty

War and racial tensions were at an unsettling high when Marvin Gaye released “What’s Going On?” back in 1971. In 2019, a similar struggle exists.

It became a classic song that resonated without the push of the internet, but today, new technology helps spread the important messages faster. So in celebrating Motown Records’ 60th anniversary, the label released a never-made music video for the song, tying in news issues that have spread across America. The Savanah Leaf-directed video was premiered last month at the 2019 Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference (CBC ALC) after a panel discussion titled, “What’s Going On’ to ‘Let’s Get Going’: Building a Social Movement through the Arts in Washington, DC.”

In case you missed it…

