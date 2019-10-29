CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

All The Times Tracee Ellis Ross’ Beautylicious Moments Hit Different

Happy Birthday, Queen.

Moet & Chandon At The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

We knew that Tracee Ellis Ross was a smart and sexy woman, but if you didn’t notice, she’s also a voluptuous goddess whose very proud of her curves.

Back in 2014, he Black-ish star took to Instagram to spread a little body positive cheer and happiness by posting pictures of her curvaceous body along with a touching message. Ms.Ellis-Ross  is proud of her lady lumps and wants the world to know. She wrote:

“I’m not the type to post booty pics…I love my body but I try not to objectify it,” she captioned. “But today I wanna…so I made a damn collage! The pic on the right made me nauseous the first time I saw it. I thought my face looked crazy but the pic is always popping up somewhere so I’m embracing it…crazy eyes, bra bulge and all!!! #IWokeUpLikeThis#FeelingFrisky #Freedom2014″

Fast forward five years, and not much has changed about the sultry actress, except her age. The Emmy Award winner turns 47 years old today, and is still basking in her all thick glory.

 

Since jumping on the scene as Joan in Girlfriends back in the day, Tracee has always been beautiful (and packing). But over the years, her beauty moments just been hittin’ different. Hit the flip to check them out.

All The Times Tracee Ellis Ross’ Beautylicious Moments Hit Different  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close