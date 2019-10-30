CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Seized Set: Juelz Santana Loses $650K Condo To Foreclosure

There it go.

Source: Hot 97’s Summerjam 2017 at the Metlife Stadium in New Jersey Featuring: Juelz Santana Where: East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States When: 11 Jun 2017 Credit: WENN.com Uploaded By Godspeed

The last couple of years have probably been the toughest years in Juelz Santana’s Rap career. One of his properties has been taken while he is behind bars.

Bossip is reporting that the Harlem native recently suffered yet another blow to his star status. The report states that Wells Fargo Bank sued him back in February for lack of payments on his $650,000 New Jersey condominium. It appears he purchased the 2,500 square foot space in 2005 with a monthly mortgage of $3,754. According to the paperwork he hasn’t made good on the payments since July of 2018.

Naturally a local New Jersey court declared a foreclosure judgment against the man born LaRon James citing that the building will be sold at auction in an effort to recoup the original selling price. Luckily for his family this is not the where his wife Kimbella Vanderhee and their three children lived. It is unclear if anyone was residing there at the time of the judgement.

In 2018 the “There It Go” rapper got infamously busted with a firearm and pills while at Newark Airport. He was sentenced 27 months and with an additional year of supervised release. This financial setback is ironic as his Diplomats cohort Jim Jones also lost a home due to non-payment back in September.

Photo: WENN.com

Seized Set: Juelz Santana Loses $650K Condo To Foreclosure  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close