Happy Halloween! What better way to celebrate the day of the dead than with classic horror flicks.

Some horror films are so iconic that folks are still dressing up as their favorite killer for Halloween.

Earlier this year, the highly anticipated new “Child’s Play” film was released, and thriller fanatics couldn’t be more hype.

So i just got done watching the new childs play and I honestly thought it was really good nothing like the original but i don't think that was really what they were going for it was still amazing movie #ChildsPlay — aaron (@GreataZobp) October 31, 2019

Chucky is back to frighten a whole new generation of kids, which made us think about all the horror movie villains that had us millennials SHOOK when we were youngins. Some of them weren’t as scary as others, and some are more scary now that we’re adults. Hit the flip to see horror movie killers ranked from not the scariest to scary AF.

Don’t Be Scurred: Horror Movie Killers Ranked From ‘Meh’ To ‘Scary AF’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

kiyonnathewriter Posted October 8, 2019

Also On Hot 107.9: