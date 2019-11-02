CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Voter Playlist: 10 Songs That’ll Get You In The Mood To Vote This Election

U.S. Citizens Head To The Polls To Vote In Presidential Election

Source: Jeff Swensen / Getty

The time has arrived, Ladies and Gentlemen. Tuesday, November 5th is the day to exercise your right as an American and cast your vote which could potentially change the current state of the country. When it comes to people of color, women and other minorities, this elections is our chance to shift the way America has been running itself for hundreds of years.

We’ve watched Cheeto — er. Trump — disrespect and ostracize many people over the last three years, including African American women. That’s why it’s imperative that women as a whole, but specifically Black women, hit the polls today to change the narrative that has been placed on sistas.

Let’s face it, voting can be tedious and boring. But like most boring things, it has to be done. So we’ve put together a playlist of songs that can help you through the process. OH and just in case you’re considering not casting a vote this year, think about what happened the last time you didn’t vote.

Voter Playlist: 10 Songs That’ll Get You In The Mood To Vote This Election  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close