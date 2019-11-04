CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2’ Gets A Release Date

Marvel's gonna have 2022 all kinds of lit...

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Source: Marvel/ Sony Pictures / Marvel/ Sony Pictures

It’s official, Sony’s surprise smash animated hit Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is getting a sequel and it’s already gotten a release date of April 2, 2022.

Over the weekend the official Twitter page for the animated film released a series of tweets announcing the sequel and it’s release date while hinting at the different Spider-Men and women who could be making their cinematic debut in the 2022.

In the flickering Spider-Man symbol fans were quick to peep the colorways that signaled the sequel could be introducing the likes of 70’s Japanese Spider-Man, Takuya Yamashiro, Jessica Drew’s Spider-Woman, Spider-Carnage, and even the film’s villain, Mr. Negative. Fans will truly take what they can from a 10-second teaser won’t they?

While fans may be tight that they’ll have to wait till 2022 to see what Sony has in store for Miles Morales and company, the first film did take four years to animate, so it would make sense that the sequel would take about the same amount of time to complete.

2022 seems like it’s going to be another stellar year for Marvel related films as Spider-Man joins a slate that includes Black Panther 2, Ant-Man 3 and the highly anticipated debut of Blade in the MCU.

Are you excited about the sequel to Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse? Let us know in the comments.

 

‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2’ Gets A Release Date  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close