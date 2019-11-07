CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

#TBT: These TV Show Theme Songs Will Make You Feel Like It’s 1999 Again

Actress Brandy...

Source: Getty Images / Getty


Everyone loves a good theme song, but for some reason, it seems as though all the quality television show theme songs died when the 90’s came to an end.

Back then, the opening music to tv shows were catchy enough to get stuck in your head and sometimes good enough to listen to on their own, sans the show. Hit the flip to check out our list of theme songs that make you feel like it’s 1999 again.

#TBT: These TV Show Theme Songs Will Make You Feel Like It’s 1999 Again  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close